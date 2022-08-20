Virtual Walkthrough + Drone video footage available https://www.hommati.com/3DTour-AerialVideo/unbranded/2668-Winding-Valley-Dr-Fenton-MO--HPI12401731 Better than new. A two-year new Berwick-model McBride home in the desirable Valley at Winding Bluffs subdivision. The original list price was a clerical error. The actual original list price is $349,900. This beautiful two-story home has numerous upgrades; however, it is priced at or below the McBride and Sons base model. Beautiful, upgraded wood flooring on the main level, bonus room upstairs, large composite deck on the back, huge walkout patio for entertaining, beautiful front yard landscaping, and partially finished lower level with rec room or music studio. The Seller wishes to close after September 27, 2022. Won’t last!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $349,900
