Beautiful recently built 3Bed 2 Bath Home. 2 car garage McBride Built Aspen II Model ranch in Winding Bluffs. Open floor plan with engineered hardwood flooring throughout. Custom painted home with all custom blinds. 6 panel doors and Main floor Laundry Room. Pull out kitchen drawers. Inground Sprinkler System. Private and quite covered back porch goes out to level back yard that backs to prairie grass. Unfinished lower level with egress window. Community amenities include 2 stocked fishing ponds, dog park, walking trails, soccer field, and close proximity to Guffey Elementary school.
3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Latest population estimates show St. Louis metro area losing ground, the city dropping below 300,000
And in an unexpected and worrying sign, the region entered a “demographic winter,” as the number of deaths outpaced births.
The sworn affidavit from Sheena Greitens is part of an ongoing child custody dispute in Missouri.
BenFred: Molina starts final season with Cardinals by gifting coaches and clubhouse staffers custom suits
“I don’t think it’s ever been done, and I’ve been doing this 30 years,” Torrellas said.
St. Louis officials said they were unaware a vendor was going to sell delta-8 products at Soulard Market.
Goldschmidt, changing bats for first time, and Arenado visited high-tech facility in Baton Rouge for a test-drive. The goal: 'Hitting the ball harder, plain and simple.'
Check out the highlights from the Post-Dispatch's weekly Cardinals chat with readers.
BenFred: Every spring, it seems to get harder to envision Flaherty and Cardinals' front office sticking together
A draft-and-develop Cards front office and its drafted-and-developed starter never seem to read from the same page
Described as a "relentless recruiter," newly hired Mizzou coach Dennis Gates didn't hold back his expectations for the Tigers during his introductory press conference.
Tyre Sampson, 14, on Thursday fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride that opened last year.
Uncomfortable questions abound over the 37-year-old senior public servant's death, yet officials seem determined not to provide answers.