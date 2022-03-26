3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $349,900

Beautiful recently built 3Bed 2 Bath Home. 2 car garage McBride Built Aspen II Model ranch in Winding Bluffs. Open floor plan with engineered hardwood flooring throughout. Custom painted home with all custom blinds. 6 panel doors and Main floor Laundry Room. Pull out kitchen drawers. Inground Sprinkler System. Private and quite covered back porch goes out to level back yard that backs to prairie grass. Unfinished lower level with egress window. Community amenities include 2 stocked fishing ponds, dog park, walking trails, soccer field, and close proximity to Guffey Elementary school.