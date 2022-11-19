Gorgeous three bed and two full bath home in one of the most desirable homes in Fenton. Gorgeous light and bright great room with vaulted ceilings in a soft, neutral colored palette. The great room is open to the dining area and kitchen and is perfect for entertaining a crowd as well as small, intimate gatherings. Kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer stay with the home and is located just off the kitchen in the mudroom. The master suite its own private bath with soaking tub and separate shower and large walk in closet. The amply sized secondary beds share a beautiful full bath. The lower level with full egress window has the ability to be finished and add a full bedroom. Great backyard with beautiful deck. The subdivision features easy access to Hwy 141, and includes spring fed ponds, sports field center, dog park, and Guffey Elementary School close by as well as great shopping at Gravois Bluffs.
3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $365,000
