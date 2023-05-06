Remarkable 1,976 sq ft Ranch Home on 1.46 acres in Fenton, just 2 1/2 miles from Gravois Bluffs, everything is only 3 years new, beautiful crown molding throughout the home, 12 x 12 cedar deck in rear lets you enjoy private peaceful country setting, 19' x 8' cedar deck on front to enjoy your morning coffee and wave to the neighbors, kitchen with center island, soft close cabinets, plenty of counter area to cook up a feast, additional refrigerator in laundry room can stay, open floor plan keeps everyone together, split bedroom plan gives main bedroom plenty of privacy, plus 6' x 4' walk-in shower in bath, all bedrooms have large walk-in closets and neutral carpet, 30' x 56' Garage is a dream for the car enthusiast, or someone looking to have a home based business (this is unincorporated Jeff Co, unrestricted) Garage has separate 200 amp service, is insulated and heated, a rare opportunity in the Fenton area.
3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $365,000
