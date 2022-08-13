3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $375,000

Awesome 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch in Winter Lake Estates built in 2017. Features include a formal entry which lead to an Open Floor Plan into the large Great room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace. The kitchen opens from the great room and includes granite counter-tops throughout, breakfast bar, pantry and custom designed cabinetry. The kitchen comes with a full array of stainless steel appliances. Breakfast room walkouts to the private patio. The Master Bedroom suite has vaulted ceiling, large walk-in closet, bump out window for an additional 3 ft of room. Enter into the luxury Master Bath with double bowl vanity, vaulted ceiling and large custom shower. The lower level features a full rough-in bath, egress window and is ready to be finished. Home is located toward the end of the cul-de-sac. The lot is level and has an in-ground sprinkler system. Also included is a home security system, the television mounted in Great Room, refrigerator, washer and dryer.