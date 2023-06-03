Welcome to 812 Kingston Hills Ct, this 1 year old - basically brand new - 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom ranch is looking for a new owner to call it home! Stunning cathedral ceiling in the open main living area. Loads of thermal efficient windows make this living space bright and cheery! The kitchen features custom cabinetry, neutral countertops, stainless steel appliances & pantry. 3 spacious bedrooms on the main level, including the master suite with a large walk-in closet and double sinks. The expansive yard is great for entertaining, bonfires, BBQing and relaxing. The partially finished walk-out basement is clean, dry, & has loads of potential with a beautiful already finished full bathroom. Everything is ONLY 1 year old with all appliances to stay! Move in ready! Close to shopping, dining, at Gravois Bluffs & downtown Fenton, with easy 141 highway & Gravois Rd (HWY 30) access! Fox-C-6 Schools (Fox High School). Schedule a showing today!