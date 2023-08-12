Move in ready new construction ranch! This 3 bed 2 bath beauty offers an open floorplan with large vaulted living room, opening to fantastic kitchen featuring 42" cabinets, walk in pantry, large center island, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included), and sunny breakfast room. The primary suite is fantastic with his/her closets- one a walk in & gorgeous bathroom sporting adult heigh double vanities with cultured marble top & walk in shower. 2 additional bedrooms, each with double closets, share a second full bath. Other features include main floor laundry (washer/dryer included), attached 2 car garage, new sod, professional landscaping, full lower level with bathroom rough in, & builder's warranty! Skip the months long wait and move in to your new construction today! Duplicate listing #23048072
3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $379,900
