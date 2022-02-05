Welcome to this custom-built 1.5 story traditional home in San Marino's private and quiet neighborhood just minutes from Gravois Bluffs! This home provides huge open family space with adjoining kitchen, dining room and living room. A wood burning fireplace is located in the living room. All custom drapery will stay. The kitchen with its beautiful countertops, custom cabinets and island in the middle provide ample space for everyone to gather. Dining room provides large space for family gatherings. Master bedroom on the main floor includes a luxury bathroom with double sinks, separate shower and tub, and custom walk-in closet. You'll love the main floor laundry! Upstairs you'll find 2 more bedrooms and nice sized loft. Walk-out basement is ready for your finishing touches. A 2-car oversized garage (24ft depth) includes shelving for storage and 8' garage door. Do not wait this one will not last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $394,900
