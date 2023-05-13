Welcome to 812 Kingston Hills. Fabulous opportunity to own this less than 1 year old well maintained ranch located in the popular Fox-C-6 school district. This home boasts an open floor plan, sunken great room great for entertaining and relaxing, eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops, custom cabinetry & center island, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, main floor laundry and an extended 2 Car Garage. The walk-out lower level features one bonus room and a full bath, unfinished area offers endless opportunities. All Rolwes Company homes include enclosed soffits and fascia, Integrated PetShield pest control system, fully sodded yards.
3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $395,000
