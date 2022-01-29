Welcome to this custom-built 1.5 story traditional home in San Marino's private and quiet neighborhood just minutes from Gravois Bluffs! This home provides huge open family space with adjoining kitchen, dining room and living room. A wood burning fireplace is located in the living room. All custom drapery will stay. The kitchen with its beautiful countertops, custom cabinets and island in the middle provide ample space for everyone to gather. Dining room provides large space for family gatherings. Master bedroom on the main floor includes a luxury bathroom with double sinks, separate shower and tub, and custom walk-in closet. You'll love the main floor laundry! Upstairs you'll find 2 more bedrooms and nice sized loft. Walk-out basement is ready for your finishing touches. A 2-car oversized garage (24ft depth) includes shelving for storage and 8' garage door. Do not wait this one will not last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
In what will be one of the most monumental endeavors of Joe Biden's presidency, the retirement of Stephen Breyer sets the stage for an immense…
Several St. Louis-area school districts have encountered recent challenges to library books; Wentzville banned one.
BenFred: Cheap shots at St. Louis won’t help Rams or their media allies solve Los Angeles disinterest
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
‘He was so young’: Family identifies 17-year-old who died after being shot at by O’Fallon, Mo. police
Kiara Neal said her brother, Christopher "Chris" Jones, was a sweet, funny person who loved his family.
If approved, it would be the first time the YMCA would take over operations of an existing facility.
The officers were attempting to arrest suspects when they were shot, police said.
Missouri's attorney general filed suit against 36 school districts across the state over masking.
The illuminated billboard that has flapped its wings for Hwy. 40 drivers since it was moved in 1961 from L.A. has been dark since at least December
Curtis Cain, a finalist for national superintendent of the year, will move from Wentzville to Rockwood.
Why is tax lawyer who runs political action committees suing school districts?