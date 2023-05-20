Remarkable 1,740 sq ft Ranch Home in Fenton, everything in this home is less than 3 years new- Kitchen has center island with butterfly counter top and gas range. Specious Livingroom with vaulted ceilings wired with built in speakers for surround sound, ceiling fan and gas fireplace, and wider window sills. Master bathroom has soaking tub and separate shower and his and hers sinks. Main floor laundry/mudroom. Possible 4th bedroom in basement. Recessed lighting outside that can also hook to app and change colors for holidays or any occasion. This could be your dream home.
3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $400,000
