RARE OPPORTUNITY 3500+ sq ft 3 BDRM, 3 BTH great rm ranch on quarter acre in the heart of Fenton & Lindbergh schools. Ext feat massive curb appeal w/brick front, covered porch & lush landscaping. Partially covered patio overlooking backyard. Open fl plan interior boasts entry foyer looking into sprawling vaulted ceilings & newer flooring. Great rm w/WB FP & door to covered patio. Sep formal living rm & dining rm areas. Vaulted breakfast rm/kitchen combo includes newer stainless steel appliances & custom wood refrigerator to match cabinets. Also feat center island w/BB & pantry. Main fl owners suite w/walk in closet & lux bth w/dbl sink vanity, soaking tub & sep shower. 2 add'l spacious bdrms, 2nd full bth & HUGE laundry rm on main. Entertainment friendly finished lower level includes Fam rm, Rec rm w/bar area, den/office or poss 4th bdrm, full bath AND TONS of space! Perfect location in quiet neighborhood only 1 mile to all shopping & restaurants Gravois Bluffs has to offer! MUST SEE!
3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $409,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kim St. Onge’s last day on air was Aug. 20. She said she got religious exemption from vaccine, but KMOV’s parent company then placed numerous restrictions.
An initial investigation found the incident happened at a party at the Phi Gamma Delta house at the Columbia campus.
St. Louis judge granted the NFL's and Rams' motion to disqualify plaintiff's lawyer Robert Blitz from the case.
Manchester police said the victim likely wouldn't have survived if not for the actions of his wife and a Parkway South High School student.
Our columnist reflects on Cardinal theatrics, the Blues quick start and Mizzou's prize recruit.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of Missouri. Storms expected Sunday evening could include hail, strong wind and tornadoes.
Lawyers were debating the extent of a police investigation into Kirkwood High School teacher Chris Stephens in the late 1990s.
It's a hard thing, managing the modern Cardinals
Sheriff's officials said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie "Rust," and director Joel Souza were shot. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff's office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.
Righthander is two years removed from strong showing in minors; his recovery from Tommy John surgery will stretch into the 2022 season.