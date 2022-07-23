3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $425,000

Like-new ranch backing to common ground on a quiet cul-de-sac. Premium brick elevation. Gourmet kitchen w/ center island, pantry, stainless steel appliances, & 42" cabinetry. Luxury master suite w/ dual vanities, soaking tub, & walk-in closet. Walk-out lower level w/ rough-in bathroom. Main floor laundry. Oversized three car garage w/ two foot extension & smart MyQ Jackshaft door openers ($1.3k). Upgraded wood laminate flooring. Two-panel interior doors. Recessed lighting. 9-foot ceilings. 7-foot windows. Professional paint. New cabinet hardware ($1k). Entertainment center wiring & 3 TV mount outlets. New cordless blinds ($1.1k). Dalo window tinting ($1k). Ring doorbell & mounted security camera. New maintenance-free composite deck w/ stairs ($19k). Private backyard w/ new aluminum fence & gate ($4k). Professional landscaping w/ extensive exterior lighting. New front to back concrete sidewalk & rear patio ($3.3k). Family subdivision w/ spring fed ponds, sports field center, & dog park.