3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $5,250,000

This lovely 46 acre parcel is 5 minutes from Gravois Bluffs in Fenton. The property is shovel ready for a Builder to start developing. It has all of the certifications completed by Jefferson County Planning and Zoning for New Construction Single Family homes. Street Names and 116 Lots for Corisande Woods are identified and ready for the next step of Construction. Attachments for your review are available through the MLS and Listing Agent. If you are a an Investor looking for a perfect purchase for your families future this is it. Let your imagination run wild, this property could be a private retreat for Wedding Venues, a possible location to plant a Vinard for a Winery. It would be a perfect for horses and stables with its many pastures. The home is occupied and available for viewing with a valid Pre-Approval & will be shown with the Listing Agent. There is also a detached carriage home/garage next to front drive. Home and existing structures to be sold in its AS IS condition.