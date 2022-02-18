3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $520,000

A rare find! This sprawling ranch on a .55 acre level lot in coveted Huntington Chase Subdivision is a one owner, 3+ BR, 4.5 Bth former display home. Impeccably clean, pet & smoke free home with upgrades galore. High flat and vaulted ceilings in dining & Great Room w/ wall of windows. Bright, spacious, & open flowing floor plan around a central kitchen, w/ newer hardwoods & newer carpeting throughout. Kitchen features granite, travertine backsplash, rollouts, new lighting. Open to eating area & large cozy hearth room w/ built-ins & gas log fireplace adaptable for wood use. New slider opens to deck & useable large level yard. All BRs have private en suite baths! Vaulted master has 2 closets, spacious bathroom w/ large soaking tub, new zero threshold luxury shower, private WC. Large main level laundry with utility sink. Partially finished LL w/ rec or workout room, office or non-conforming BR & full bath. Large bonus room or closet and expansive unfinished area. Hurry. This one’s a gem.