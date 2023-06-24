Don't miss out on this deal! This beautiful 3 -bedroom 2 -bathroom home is Grand Oaks's HOME OF THE WEEK! With 924 of living space, this isn't a deal you want to miss out on! Call today to schedule your tour!For more information, contact one of our Home Specialists!Financing available through lending partners. Conditions may apply. Approval contingent on approved credit and deposit. Equal Housing Opportunity (EHO). Breed restrictions apply. Contact our home specialists for details.
3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $59,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
World Series MVP, who set club and major-league records with his October 2011 performance, says after month of consideration he does not feel …
More than 350 people crowded into a St. Charles library board meeting Tuesday night in the latest escalation in a fight over a library employe…
In addition to the 11 people shot, one girl was trampled as she tried to escape. Police have arrested a 17-year-old from the area. “This is an…
Our critic gives a fresh evaluation of three classic Hill restaurants: Charlie Gitto's, Dominic's and Lorenzo's Trattoria.
It’s clear David Freese put a lot of thought into his decision. This is not about some sort of rift between the former player and the Cardinals.