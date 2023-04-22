Welcome to this brand new, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Cambio's Grand Oaks community! You'll walk into the home to your spacious kitchen with ample cupboard space that opens up to your living room. This space is perfect for entertaining! The spacious master bedroom leads to the attached master bathroom as well as a large walk-in closet. This home is AVAILABLE NOW and will sell fast. You won't want to miss out on this incredible home!For more information, contact one of our Home Specialists!Financing available through lending partners. Conditions may apply. Equal Housing Opportunity (EHO). Breed restrictions apply. Contact our home specialists for details.
3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $65,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man was set to face trial starting Monday on charges he shot and killed a man in 2021 near the Gateway Arch grounds, but no one from Gardner…
Ameren gives money to kids charities for power play goals scored by the St. Louis Blues. But it has donated less than $1 for every $11 it spends.
Wesley White, 30, faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 27-year-old Tamera Plummer.
St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong warns goalie Jordan Binnington that his on-ice antics will cause challenges the next two years.
BenFred: It's time for Cardinals and Jordan Hicks to have decisive conversation about reliever's future
The Cardinals say Hicks is healthy, which means it's time for the team and the reliever to pick between two remaining choices