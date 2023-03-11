DON'T MISS OUT ON OUR MARCH OFFERS!WHEN YOU BUY: We will match your down payment up to $2,500!*Restrictions apply. Offer expires 3/31/23*Welcome to this brand new, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Cambio's Grand Oaks community! You'll walk into the home to your spacious kitchen with ample cupboard space that opens up to your living room. This space is perfect for entertaining! The spacious master bedroom leads to the attached master bathroom as well as a large walk-in closet. This home is AVAILABLE NOW and will sell fast. You won't want to miss out on this incredible home!For more information, contact one of our Home Specialists!Financing available through lending partners. Conditions may apply. Equal Housing Opportunity (EHO). Breed restrictions apply. Contact our home specialists for details.
3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $65,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Check out the 2023 Big Ten basketball tournament bracket, schedule, game times, TV and online live stream information plus scores and results.
Check out the 2023 Atlantic 10 Conference men's basketball tournament bracket, schedule, game times, TV and online live stream information.
Close to half the school’s teachers called out Thursday after complaints of violence, drug use and inadequate security.
The current price to pay in terms of prison time for killing two people in St. Louis is dropping fast, and there are bargains to be made as lo…
Records on New Heights Community Resource Center and Church in Action, doing business as Influence Church, sought by federal grand jury.