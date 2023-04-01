Absolutely stunning custom-built 2-story w/4-car tandem garage nestled among the woods on a private cul-de-sac. Gorgeous finishes throughout, including wide plank hardwood floors & tall cathedral ceilings. Impressive chef's kitchen features custom soft-close cabinets w/under-cabinet lighting, subway tile backsplash, quartz counters, breakfast bar island, butler's pantry, & stainless steel appliances, including a 5-burner gas range, beverage cooler & fridge, which stays. Light/breeze-filled living in the great room w/wide sliding door wall that opens to the covered deck. Luxurious primary suite w/spa-like bath w/freestanding tub, dual sinks, & frameless glass seated tile shower w/5 shower heads. Convenient laundry in the primary walk-in closet! Relax in the loft or the finished walk-out lower level rec room w/bar & full bath. Energy efficient dual zoned HVAC & tankless water heater. Great location near I-270/141, shopping, dining & conveniences. Immaculate & one-of-a-kind! See it today!