3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $68,000

just under an acre on Konert Rd! Where are the investors looking to make this a great home site? Home is AS IS seller will do no inspections, repairs and/or replacements- asphalt driveway goes up to the tuck under garage- suggest you park down at the entry of driveway only-- CAUTION in the home and on the property seller is not responsible or liable-take a flash light with you-

