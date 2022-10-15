 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $77,900

3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $77,900

Picture yourself in a great neighborhood in a growing community filled with plenty of ways to work and play. That's Grand Oaks, a well-maintained, professionally managed manufactured home community designed around resident's lifestyles.Grand Oaks is offering a 2022 model year 3 bed/2 bath 1216sq. ft. home. Call today to schedule a viewing of this home. Ask about our special move-in incentives!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News