3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $81,900

Own this beautiful 3 bed/2 bath home. That's 1216 square feet of living space! At this price,you could be paying less than rent! Popular Grand Oaks, a professionally managed, affordable community, offers a host of amenities saving you precious time and money! Call now to tour this home and hear our promotional incentives!

