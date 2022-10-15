 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $81,900

An exciting neighborhood in a growing area, Grand Oaks is a well-maintained, professionally managed, manufactured housing community. Available now is this family ready 2022 model year, 1216 sq. ft., 3 bed/2 bath home. With our flexible financing options, you could own your own home for less than renting. Call today to schedule a viewing of your potential new home!

