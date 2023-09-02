Own your own 3 bed/2 bath home. Make an appointment now to see this spacious 2023 home with 1216 sq. ft. of space. Schedule your viewing of this feature-packed home in Grand Oaks, a newly renovated, professionally managed community!For more information, contact one of our Home Specialists!Financing available through lending partners. Conditions may apply. Approval contingent on approved credit and deposit. Equal Housing Opportunity (EHO). Breed restrictions apply. Contact our home specialists for details.