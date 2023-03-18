DON'T MISS OUT ON OUR MARCH OFFERS!WHEN YOU BUY: We will match your down payment up to $2,500!*Restrictions apply. Offer expires 3/31/23*Fenton is the place to be! With a brand new 3 -bedroom 2 -bathroom home ready for IMMEDIATE move in! This home is fitted with a gorgeous master bedroom with a double sink vanity. Don't forget to ask our Home Specialists about the amenities we have to offer! Call now to become a part of the Grand Oaks family!For more information, contact one of our Home Specialists!Financing available through lending partners. Conditions may apply. Approval contingent on approved credit and deposit. Equal Housing Opportunity (EHO). Breed restrictions apply. Contact our home specialists for details.
3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $93,900
