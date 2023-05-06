Check out this beautiful 1216 sq. ft. home AVAILABLE NOW! This home is fitted with a HUGE kitchen island and more cupboard space then you would know what to do with, a dining area perfect for family dinners and laminate flooring for easy clean-up! Not to mention all of the additional amenities this home as to offer. This home won't be on the market long, call now to schedule your appointment today!For more information, contact one of our Home Specialists!Financing available through lending partners. Conditions may apply. Approval contingent on approved credit and deposit. Equal Housing Opportunity (EHO). Breed restrictions apply. Contact our home specialists for details.
3 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $95,900
