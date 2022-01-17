 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Ferguson - $125,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ferguson - $125,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ferguson - $125,000

***Buyer Failed to perform/didn’t show up to closing*** This is a charming 1042 sq ft 3br 2bath home in The Darst Place neighborhood of Ferguson Missouri. You will find the home a cozy as the current owners. The lower level and walk out offers bonus entertaining & living space options. Don’t miss this beauty in a very neighbor friendly community. Home has passed municipal and Main Floor bathroom was updated 11/2021 for buyer who did not perform.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News