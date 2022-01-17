3 Bedroom Home in Ferguson - $125,000

***Buyer Failed to perform/didn’t show up to closing*** This is a charming 1042 sq ft 3br 2bath home in The Darst Place neighborhood of Ferguson Missouri. You will find the home a cozy as the current owners. The lower level and walk out offers bonus entertaining & living space options. Don’t miss this beauty in a very neighbor friendly community. Home has passed municipal and Main Floor bathroom was updated 11/2021 for buyer who did not perform.