BACK ON THE MARKET AT NO FAULT TO SELLER! Welcome to your next home in the heart of Ferguson! Notice the flat front yard & one step entry. As you walk through the front door take notice of the 1-year-old carpet in the large living room, dining room & hallway leading to the bedrooms! All bedrooms are neutrally painted with freshly cleaned carpets! Main Floor Master with TWO walk-in closets! 2 other main floor bedrooms w/ the first bedroom being the perfect size for an office with the original hardwood floors exposed & freshly polished! Lots of storage space with a hall coat closet & linen closet behind the hall bathroom door! Custom cabinet kitchen with plenty of storage space for all your cooking needs! Partially finished, walk-out basement with a large family/rec room perfect for entertaining with a full bath along with plenty of storage space! Walk out to the large backyard that sits on 1/3 of an acre & backs to trees & a creek! Easy access to 270 and public transportation!
3 Bedroom Home in Ferguson - $148,500
