3 Bedroom Home in Ferguson - $50,000

Attention all investors, this 3 bedroom 1 bath is now available! Property has hardwood flooring throughout, black appliances (stove and refrigerator). Property to be sold "as-is". Section 8 Tenant occupied rent is $750 a month, currently not in a lease. Please do not disturb tenants.

