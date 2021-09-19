3 Bedroom Home in Ferguson - $55,000

This 863 square foot single family home is a great addition to any investor’s portfolio. Built in 1938, it features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, kitchen, (maybe a dining room?), central air, basement, and a 1-car garage. Owner pays paid taxes, insurance, sewer, and repairs. Tenant pays electric, water, gas, trash, and takes care of lawn/snow car. Current rent is $775; Rentometer indicates average rent should be $840. Taxes were $997 in 2020. Insurance: $367. Sewer: $504. Maintenance: $1006. Management: 480 flat rate. Occupied, so no showings without accepted contract.