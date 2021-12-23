Come see this cozy ranch home with inviting porch which needs TLC. A great candidate for a rental or family home with your finishing touches. Boasts hardwood floors, nice sized bedrooms, full spacious basement with carpeted family room, possible office and a bonus room with a full bathoom. A large storage area and laundry room is also on the lower level. Don't miss out on this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Ferguson - $70,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
‘If you decide to return with your packages, it will be viewed as you refusing your route, which will ultimately end with you not having a job.’
She had become a familiar voice and face through more than a decade of broadcasting
'We're hurting,' Jefferson R-7 Superintendent Clint Johnston said after the incident Tuesday afternoon in Festus.
"I love St. Louis," Taguchi said. "From the fans to the people who worked at the ballpark, it truly was 'Baseball Heaven.'"
Federal jury awards $650,000 in damages after police officer uses stun gun on man over a parking ticket.
Sam Light Loans is closing at the end of the year.
In St. Louis, the Jones administration questions methods of narrowing police chief candidates. While the county chief search is yet to begin.
First Lady Teresa Parson also championed spending $150,000 to renovate a historic home near the mansion to house additional guests.
Dierbergs and Schnucks will both close at 5:30 p.m. Friday, and remain closed Saturday and Sunday.
“As soon as we learned of this incident, we began to mobilize to remove the white supremacist name and symbols from the mural ...," officials wrote.