3 Bedroom Home in Ferguson - $99,900

Charming, recently refreshed 3 bedroom 2 bath mid-century home in Ferguson! Fresh neutral paint, beautiful newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. Natural light fills the spacious living room. Separate formal dining room. Updated eat in kitchen with new cabinets. Stove, dishwasher and refrigerator to stay. The basement is partially finished with 50's style Rec Room, lots of storage, full bath, and laundry hook ups. Relax and enjoy entertaining or BBQ's on the big redwood deck overlooking large fenced yard that backs to trees. The roof is brand new replaced in 2022! Don't wait. This very nice home will sell quickly. Seller will review any and all all offers and respond by noon on Saturday 1/15/22.