3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $100,000

Have you been looking for an affordable home in Florissant without any luck? Look no further! Weighing in at just under 1,000 square feet, you'll have 3 spacious bedrooms w/ TONS of closet space, an updated bathroom, plus an expansive living area and open kitchen. You'll also have the benefit of a deep, attached garage w/ a main floor laundry-no steps to go up or down...all of this on a quarter acre lot! Other recent updates include newer vinyl windows, bamboo stripe laminate flooring, fresh paint, plus new furnace & A/C (2020) and new electrical panel and service (2021). You'll be just across the road from Old Town Florissant, and a stone's throw away from St. Ferdinand Park or Cugino's and Narrow Gauge Brewing Company. Before they start to rise, take advantage of these historically low interest rates! Washer, dryer and refrigerator can all stay.