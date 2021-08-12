 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $100,000

Looking for for a home that you can put some sweat equity in? This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom is looking for some good old fashioned elbow grease to spruce it up. Original hardwood floors in living room, hallway and all 3 bedrooms. Partially finished lower level can be a great place for a cozy family room and craft/hobby/ wood out room. 1 car attached garage. Convenient to Hwy's, shopping, parks, and schools. Must SEE!! This property is being sold AS-IS. Seller will not provide any inspections or repairs.

