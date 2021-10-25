3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $115,000

Welcome to your 1 story ranch-style home situated in Mullanphy Gardens! This property is surrounded by mature trees, a large level lot, and boasts of 1,288 sqft of freshly painted living area. Upon entry, you will be greeted by your living and dining room combo! Down the hallway, there is a spacious master bedroom with an en-suite, 2 large spare bedrooms, and a second full bathroom. The kitchen is equipped with custom cabinetry, ss appliances that include a dishwasher, microwave, range/oven-electric, and an eat-in-kitchen! There is also a large mudroom/laundry room and an extra-deep one-car garage! Outback is a large level fenced in backyard with a spacious patio. This home is just waiting on your finishing touches, you don't want to miss out on your chance to call this your home!