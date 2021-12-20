 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $120,000

Welcome to an amazing starter home or even a great investment property (hitting the 1% rent rate rule). 3 bedrooms on the main level including a master bathroom and walk-in shower. The hallway tub/shower has a nice tile surround! The kitchen is large and awaits your updating touches, but already has a dishwasher and walk-in pantry. Walk-out basement. Detached and oversized one car garage with large yard and mature trees. New Roof on house and garage in 2020, Newer water heater, refinished hardwood floors.

