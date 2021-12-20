Welcome to an amazing starter home or even a great investment property (hitting the 1% rent rate rule). 3 bedrooms on the main level including a master bathroom and walk-in shower. The hallway tub/shower has a nice tile surround! The kitchen is large and awaits your updating touches, but already has a dishwasher and walk-in pantry. Walk-out basement. Detached and oversized one car garage with large yard and mature trees. New Roof on house and garage in 2020, Newer water heater, refinished hardwood floors.
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $120,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
‘If you decide to return with your packages, it will be viewed as you refusing your route, which will ultimately end with you not having a job.’
"I love St. Louis," Taguchi said. "From the fans to the people who worked at the ballpark, it truly was 'Baseball Heaven.'"
Some worry that construction methods for such facilities were no longer appropriate for a climate expected to see more frequent tornadoes.
Move comes months after a court order that would have required the installation of expensive pollution equipment.
Sam Light Loans is closing at the end of the year.
The man, identified by police as John Rebsamen, shot himself about 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1306 Arbor Bluff Circle, in unincorporated St. Louis County.
As Wednesday marks the start of college football's early signing period, Mizzou could produce another top-20 class, perhaps the best in team history.
Neidorff, one of the most influential CEOs in the St. Louis area, has been a vocal critic of the region’s response to crime, among other issues.
Students in Kirkwood among others can drop their masks as long as COVID-19 infections stay below a certain threshold.
In St. Louis, the Jones administration questions methods of narrowing police chief candidates. While the county chief search is yet to begin.