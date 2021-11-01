3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $125,000

Sensational renovation by professional custom homebuilding team. Must see to appreciate the quality and level of detail that has been given to this home. Open floorplan with completely updated kitchen with all new/newer appliances, newer cabinets and new countertops and large serving area. Beautifully, large open kitchen, overlooking the family with new six panel doors, new trim work throughout and new upgraded carpet. Check out the living room flooring! Home has brick private patio out the kitchen sliding door that offers bonus area on the side of hOme. Absolutely beautiful! This home is a step above all others in the area. Bathroom has been completely updated. Close walking distance to civic center and Robinwood Elementary. Home could be easily handicap accessible and has a main floor laundry. Also, some NEW windows have been installed for this home. NEW GARAGE DOOR AND GUTTERS TO BE INSTALLED PRIOR TO CLOSING