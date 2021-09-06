 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $129,900

3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $129,900

3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $129,900

Spacious and open floor plan! This home has three bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, kitchen with breakfast room, and large family room addition on back of the house. Special features include: two car attached garage, wood floors, vaulted ceilings, sky lights, family room with fireplace and so much more! Set your appointment to show today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News