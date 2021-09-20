Welcome home to this adorable move-in ready ranch with split bedroom floorplan. Great home for those just starting out, those wishing to down-size or investors wanting a home in desirable area of Old Town Florissant. You walk into the living room with it's cozy fireplace and the gorgeous Brazilian walnut floors than run through the main level. Recently updated bathroom. Large master bedroom at opposite side of house than other 2 good-sized bedrooms. Attic fan for those spring and fall days to increase circulation and save on utilities. Partially finished lower level offers recreational space and plenty of storage. HVAC-2014. Great newly refinished deck leads to nice level backyard, with patio and gas grill (that never runs out!!). Shopping and eateries nearby. Easy access to public transportation and Interstates 270 & 170. OPEN HOUSE -- Sunday August 29, 1-3pm.
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $130,000
