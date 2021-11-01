 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $135,000

Adorable, affordable freshly painted townhouse is light, bright & open! Updated kitchen has white cabinets, fabulous new countertop, gooseneck faucet, deep sink, & new dishwasher. New cordless plantation blinds throughout. Accessible living on main floor: Great room, kitchen, Master Bedroom, 2nd bedroom, 2 full baths (new vanities) & main floor laundry. Spiral staircase leads up to a spacious 13x13 loft/3rd bedroom with large walk-in closet. Luxury vinyl plank flooring gives a nice flow through main floor common areas. Beautiful new gray carpet in all bedrooms. Updated light fixtures & ceiling fans. Patio door has new vertical blinds and leads to spacious fenced yard. One car garage. Lovely neighborhood in desirable Hazelwood Schools. Within walking distance of Coldwater Elementary School & Wiethaupt Athletic Fields. Move in ready! Welcome home!

