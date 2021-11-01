Adorable, affordable freshly painted townhouse is light, bright & open! Updated kitchen has white cabinets, fabulous new countertop, gooseneck faucet, deep sink, & new dishwasher. New cordless plantation blinds throughout. Accessible living on main floor: Great room, kitchen, Master Bedroom, 2nd bedroom, 2 full baths (new vanities) & main floor laundry. Spiral staircase leads up to a spacious 13x13 loft/3rd bedroom with large walk-in closet. Luxury vinyl plank flooring gives a nice flow through main floor common areas. Beautiful new gray carpet in all bedrooms. Updated light fixtures & ceiling fans. Patio door has new vertical blinds and leads to spacious fenced yard. One car garage. Lovely neighborhood in desirable Hazelwood Schools. Within walking distance of Coldwater Elementary School & Wiethaupt Athletic Fields. Move in ready! Welcome home!
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $135,000
The Clayton condo at 7520 Buckingham was built in 1935. The two-bedroom, two-bath unit has 1,360 square feet and is in the Clayton School District.
If one of America’s biggest landowners had to hand out an acre to every person he’s betrayed in the name of business, he might find himself homeless.
Officer Tyler Timmins was walking toward a stolen pickup truck when a man suddenly opened fire on the officer.
In a lengthy conversation, the team’s new skipper talks about melding tradition with today, and the calm after a storm.
Shots were fired not far from where the mayors spoke to reporters about gun violence in the Dutchtown neighborhood Friday.
The retailer plans to open by July 2023, the developer said.
The order directs state agencies to ‘cooperate fully and timely’ with any legal actions the attorney general may take against such federal mandates.
Fort, which sells foam building toys, is weathering manufacturing snags, shipping delays and a social-media backlash.
For major-league baseball, STL came in behind New York on a "Best Baseball Cities" list. Taking minor-league, college baseball into account, we were No. 3.
'We want the property back and we want our damages,' said Justin Ladendorf, Copia’s attorney.