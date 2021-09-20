3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $139,500

3 bed, 2.5 bath brick ranch. Kitchen comes with refrigerator and gas stove, hardwood floors, baths and a finished lower level rec room with gas corner stone fireplace with raised stone hearth. Bonus room and 1/2 bath located in basement. Lennox furnace, newer electric panel and plenty of storage. 1 car garage with opener and double driveway. Yard has lots of concrete patio space surrounded by a privacy fence and a built-in dog pen.Nice level spot where an in-ground pool was previously. Great spot for a another pool, gazebo, garden or more! Bring your ideas! Walking distance to parks, schools and the historic Hendel's restaurant located in Old Town Florissant. Passed Florissant Occupancy Inspection.