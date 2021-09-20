 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $139,500

3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $139,500

3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $139,500

3 bed, 2.5 bath brick ranch. Kitchen comes with refrigerator and gas stove, hardwood floors, baths and a finished lower level rec room with gas corner stone fireplace with raised stone hearth. Bonus room and 1/2 bath located in basement. Lennox furnace, newer electric panel and plenty of storage. 1 car garage with opener and double driveway. Yard has lots of concrete patio space surrounded by a privacy fence and a built-in dog pen.Nice level spot where an in-ground pool was previously. Great spot for a another pool, gazebo, garden or more! Bring your ideas! Walking distance to parks, schools and the historic Hendel's restaurant located in Old Town Florissant. Passed Florissant Occupancy Inspection.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News