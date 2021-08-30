 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $140,000

Buyer UNABLE to obtain funding. It's not often you get a second chance but here it is. Great well maintained brick ranch home featuring 3 beds 1.5 baths with master suite, partially fenced yard, 2 car garage, a partially finished basement, enclosed sunroom. New roof, water heater, and more. This property is being sold "as is" where is.

