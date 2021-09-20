Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath home ready for new owners. Eat in kitchen features ceramic tile, newer stainless steel gas stove and dishwasher. Spacious living room, 3 bedrooms and full bath complete the main level. Lower level has family recreational area for entertaining and large sleeping area. Plenty of space in the fenced backyard for family and pets to enjoy. Enjoy the beautiful patio that is also wired for a hot tub. This home has been well maintained and has many new updates in recent years including new roof, paint, some appliances, carpet, and oversized concrete driveway with plenty of parking.
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $144,900
