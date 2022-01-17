3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $148,000

A perfect chance to own a beautifully updated and well-maintained home. From the moment you enter you will see gleaming wood floors throughout the living and dining room, down the hall and into each bedroom. The kitchen is well lit on a sunny day and features a smooth top ceramic stove with oven, lovely maple tone cabinets and a white 60/40 ceramic/porcelain sink where you can overlook your backyard. The hall full bathroom is recently updated and features a beautiful vanity, light fixture and easy-care cultured marble shower walls. The master bedroom includes a pristine half bath with linen shelving for plenty of storage PLUS don't miss the triple wide closet storage! Each bedroom includes a ceiling fan. Replacement vinyl, thermal, tilt-in windows. Lower level is attractively finished and features a rec/family area with built-in shelves PLUS an office/sleeping room. Newer hot water heater, 100 amp electric panel upgrade, laundry room can host an electric OR gas dryer easily.