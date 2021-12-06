3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $149,900

This home shows pride in ownership! Roof, wood floors, main bathroom remodeled and freshly painted in 2021. Windows were replaced in 2020. Sellers have added a gravel parking pad suitable for rv parking and Tuff Shed will remain with property. This will be a pleasure to show! Please bring your preapproved buyers, you wont be disappointed. Sellers will provide clear Florissant municipal inspection but prefer to sell as is.