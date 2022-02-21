3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $149,900

Beautifully renovated 3 bed, 1 bath is located just just off a cut-de-sac and is ready for a quick sale. This home has fresh paint, new vinyl floors throughout, stainless steel appliances (all included with sale), and updated bath with new bathtub surrounds. The basement is partially finished, only needs flooring to be complete, and a huge recreation room. The yard is a large, level lot and with white vinyl fencing all around. This home needs nothing except a new owner!