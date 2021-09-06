3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $153,000

Welcome home to this newly updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch in Paddock Hills. This well maintained home is full of upgrades! Fall in love with the brand new kitchen cabinets, countertops and appliances in the stunningly renovated Kitchen, along with freshly painted walls, new carpeting throughout, a finished lower level perfect for entertaining and much more! Enjoy the large, level backyard with a privacy fence for all of your outdoor activities. This home has an attached 2 car garage and a driveway for additional parking. What a great move-in ready home for the first time home buyer!