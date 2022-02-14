Nice Ranch home situated on a large level lot!! This home has a double driveway for additional parking. As you make your way into the home- there are original wood floors in the large living room and dining room. The kitchen has been updated w wood 42" cabinets, and stainless appliances. There is a large master bedroom w a half bath. There are 2 additional bedrooms on the main level and a nice Newly ( 2021) remodeled main bathroom. The roof and Ac are newer. Walking out of the kicthen there is a nice covered patio that leads to the Large Level fenced back yard, The lower level has shelving, and a bar, basement area was partially finished throughout the years- a new owner can put their finishing touches. Looking for aws close to an END of APRIL closing as possible
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $154,900
