3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $154,900

Back on market - no fault to seller! Beautifully updated 3 bed/1 bath ranch home located just steps from Old Town Florissant! There is plenty of room for family, entertaining, or working from home with the spacious living/dining room that flows well into the cozy family room and bright kitchen - with loads of counter space and cabinetry! Updates include new laminate Mohawk flooring and carpeting throughout, new garage door and opener, water heater, siding ('16) and roof ('15)! Basement offers ample storage or could be finished into additional entertaining space. All of this plus a great location that's walking distance to Bangert Park, Tower Court Park, STL County Library - Florissant, Combs Elementary School, and Old Town Florissant shops and restaurants. Truly a must see!