3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $159,900

This Beautiful 3 bedroom home has been completely rehabbed, it's a must see. Partially finished lower level with a large family room area. Oversized driveway with carport, concrete patio area in back. Beautiful Wood flooring throughout the main floor. Kitchen has been completely remodeled with top of the line white cabinets and solid surface countertop and White appliances with Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Gas stove. New roof was installed this month, August 2021. It's a must see.